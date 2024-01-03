Aaron Rodgers' ayahuasca experience was "life changing".

The 40-year-old sports star previously embarked on an ayahuasca retreat, which involved using psychedelic drugs, and Aaron is now planning to go on another retreat during the NFL off-season.

Aaron - who plays for the New York Jets in the NFL - said on 'The Pat McAfee Show': "I definitely encourage people to look into it.

"I don’t think it’s smart to maybe recommend it because people always want to blame other people for certain things, but I can speak for my own experience it was life-changing, has been life-changing, and it is something that I look forward to doing in some form or fashion this off season as well.

"I’m sure there’ll be some sort of ceremony this off season, I’m not sure what medicine, but there’ll be something."

Aaron opened up about his ayahuasca retreat last year, admitting that the experience changed his life.

The sports star - who previously dated Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley - said at a conference in June: "I found a deeper self-love.

"It unlocked that whole world of what I’m really here to do is to connect, to connect with those guys, and to make those bonds and to inspire people."

Last year, Aaron also embarked on a gruelling isolation retreat.

The sportsman revealed that he spent almost 100 hours on his own in the dark, contemplating his life and his future.

Aaron said on 'The Pat McAfee Show': "It’s just sitting in isolation, meditation, dealing with your thoughts. It stimulates DMT [a hallucinogenic drug found naturally in some plants] so there can be some hallucinations in there, but it’s just kind of sitting in silence, which most of us never do.

"We rarely even turn our phone off or put the blinds down to sleep in darkness."