Kevin Hart "hoodwinked" Chris Rock into filming their comedy special.

The 44-year-old comedian stars alongside Chris, 58, in the Netflix show 'Kevin Hart and Chris Rock: Headliners Only' - but Kevin has revealed that he had to convince the stand-up star to commit to the project.

Speaking to 'Extra', Kevin joked: "I had to hoodwink Chris into understanding that it would be cool to film it.

"Chris is a little stubborn, so he wouldn’t have jumped at the opportunity out of the gate. So I lied to him."

Kevin is set to receive the coveted Mark Twain Prize in March.

The award recognises individuals who have "had an impact on American society in ways similar to" Twain, and Kevin predicts that he'll become "emotional" when he receives the accolade.

He said: "When I get there and I’m able to kind of sit in it, it’ll hit differently. I’ll probably get emotional. I won’t cry, because it’s not what action stars do … There may be an inkling of a feeling that I’ll verbalise."

Kevin previously described winning the award as a "surreal" experience.

The Hollywood star will receive the accolade at the Kennedy Center on March 24.

Kevin previously said: "I’ve been doing comedy since the inception of this award 25 years ago. To be honoured in this commemorative year feels surreal. Comedy is my outlet for social commentary and observations on life - I am grateful to the Kennedy Center for recognising my voice and impact on culture. I can’t wait to celebrate!"

Meanwhile, Deborah F. Rutter, the president of the Kennedy Center, said: "For over three decades, Kevin Hart has been a source of laughter across America and throughout the world with his iconic characters, inimitable physical comedy, and relatable narratives.

"An accomplished writer, producer, actor, and comedian, he has made lasting contributions to the comedic landscape and represents our celebration of American humour at the Kennedy Center."