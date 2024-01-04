Tia Mowry doesn't think her kids will follow her into acting.

The 45-year-old actress - who has Cairo, five, and Cree, 12, with her ex-husband Cory Hardrict - has revealed that her son is a "very talented" actor, but she ultimately expects him to pursue a different career.

Tia said on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show': "You know, as it stands for right now, I don’t see it happening.

"But I do see Cree, he’s very talented when it comes to acting. He was on one of my shows that I had done last year called 'Family Reunion' and he did an episode of that. And he’s so good.

"But I don’t think he wants to pursue that right now - it's all about basketball. You know, his dad loves basketball, so it's great way for them to bond."

Tia also joked that her daughter has a particularly lofty ambition.

She said: "I think she’s going to be the President of the United States!"

Meanwhile, Tia announced her split from her ex-husband via social media in 2022.

The actress promised at the time that they would "maintain a friendship".

Tia - who previously starred alongside her sister Tamera Mowry in the hit sitcom 'Sister, Sister' - wrote online: "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."