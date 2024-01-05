Sharna Burgess would "love" to have another baby.

The 38-year-old dancer already has Zane, 18 months, with Brian Austin Green, and although the actor has undergone a vasectomy, they're open-minded about the possibility of having another child.

Sharna told the 'Oldish' podcast: "If we have the space and the ability to, would we love to? I certainly would. But we do have four young kids in the home and life is very, very busy.

"But I certainly do love motherhood and we talk about it often, because I feel so called to it and I feel it's been a calling for me."

Sharna also admitted that she's considering IVF treatment.

She shared: "I do want the experience of us planning it together, doing the pregnancy tests, and really being on this journey with each other. So, we would probably end up having to do IVF."

Last year, Sharna described motherhood as a "perfect and intimidating" experience.

The dancer revealed that she loves parenting with Brian, who also has Kassius, 21, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, as well as Noah, 11, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, seven, with his ex-wife Megan Fox.

Sharna wrote on Instagram at the time: "I love being a mother I think more than anything and parenting with Bri is everything I could’ve ever wanted. But having 5 young kids in our home feels both perfect and intimidating.

"We joke about our next car being a school bus but we’re not far off of it. And jokes aside, I would always want to make sure all the kids feel equal love and attention, and I wonder if we have more, how do we do that? I need more hours and days so I can give more love and attention. (sic)"