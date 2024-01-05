Jeannie Mai refuses to allow her setbacks to "shape" her life.

The 45-year-old TV star - who split from rapper Jeezy in 2023 - has taken to social media to celebrate her latest birthday and to reflect on her experiences over the last 12 months.

Jeannie - who turned 45 on Thursday (04.01.24) - wrote on Instagram: "Dang. Another year around this blazing sun.

"If my story were to end right now, my heart would swell with overwhelming gratitude over how much I have already lived.

"I thank God for the growth. The achievements. The lessons. All I have overcome. And most importantly- for having loved so deeply that I can love even better today than I ever have before.

"My superpower is my authenticity, in not allowing life’s pains to shape me into someone I am not. Even when I am walking through the dark, I will myself not to hold onto it. Hullo. I thrive in light hunnnay [star emojis]

"I am thankful for my resilience and my sharp edges that have guided me this far. And I protect my softer side, for she is to be earned [heart emoji] (sic)"

Jeannie suffered heartbreak in 2023, but she's now looking to the future with optimism.

She added: "There were many days I did not believe I would see another tomorrow- yet here I stand, blessed with another year, unraveling my love, lessons, and truth knowing that while I carry them, they also carry me [praying emoji]

"Happy Bday me [celebration emoji]

"#Fortythrive (sic)"

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed that Jeannie was desperate to save her marriage.

The insider told PEOPLE: "She got married to stay married. She's committed to trying to save her marriage."