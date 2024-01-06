Frankie and Wayne Bridge always make time for date night.

The ex-Saturdays star, 34, and the 43-year-old former footballer - who have sons Parker, 10, and Carter, eight, together - keep their romance alive by scheduling fun activities together including dinner and cinema dates.

Speaking to Closer UK magazine, she said: "We try to make sure we plan ahead and make time for each other, even just for a local meal or a trip to the cinema feels like a treat! We're lucky to have very hands-on grandparents, which makes date nights a lot easier to organise."

However, one thing you won't catch them doing together very often is couple gym workouts.

Frankie explained why: "He doesn't go easy on me and won't let me get away with finishing early. His workouts are crazy, he says if I'm talking, I'm not working hard enough!

"I like to take my time so we don't work out together often."

Meanwhile, Frankie previously admitted she is keen to reunite with The Saturdays so she can prove to her kids she is "cool".

The former pop star "misses" being in the girl group alongside Una Healy, Rochelle Humes, Vanessa White, and Mollie King and would like to film a new music video with her ex-bandmates.

She told host Giovanna Fletcher on the 'Journey to the Magic' podcast: "It’s actually so long ago that I don’t even know how long [it was that we were all together]. Maybe like seven or eight years. Sometimes I miss it.

"Sometimes I’d just quite like to do a video... a music video. I would like to go on tour but I just remember doing videos and they were such hard work and then when you would get them back, they would be amazing.

"Now, I’d quite like to do that. Now I'm just like mum and want to be able to do something and be like ‘See I was cool’. Just for my kids, yeah. That’s sad, isn’t it?"

The 'Ego' singer last performed with The Saturdays in 2014.