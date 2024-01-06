Penelope Cruz feels excited to turn 50.

The award-winning actress will celebrate her 50th birthday on April 28, and Penelope has revealed that she's already looking forward to the landmark occasion.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the actress explained: "I'm really looking at it as the beginning of the second part of my life."

Penelope has already achieved a lot during her career, but she remains as motivated and as ambitious as ever.

The actress - who is married to movie star Javier Bardem - shared: "My production company is developing different projects, and we keep learning everything new."

Penelope also described working in the movie industry as a "very big blessing".

She said: "The fact [is], a profession where you always continue to learn, where you never get to a place where you have things under control [is] a very big blessing."

Despite this, Penelope previously admitted that motherhood has transformed her life.

The Oscar-winning star has Leo, 12, and Luna, ten, with Javier, and she admits that motherhood has changed how she approaches her career.

She told Collider: "When you're a mother, everything changes.

"Every time I read a project, the first thing that I look at is the dates and location. I try to work more in the summer, or sometimes they put all of my stuff together, like the movie I'm doing now with Olivier Assayas.

"My family is always together, so you have to find a way that works. My main priority is raising my kids, but this job, fortunately, makes it easier because I am not working the whole time.

"You're shooting, but then you also have a lot of free time, and it's a big blessing to have that."