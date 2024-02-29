'Grand Theft Auto 6' is said to be entering the final stages of development.

According to an email sent from Rockstar's head of publishing, Jenn Kolbe, which has been obtained by Bloomberg, about staff having to return to the office from April after working remotely, it was also noted that the hotly-anticipated instalment in the popular franchise is close to being completed.

Rockstar recently said it's "seeking perfection" with 'Grand Theft Auto 6'.

The much-hyped video game is scheduled to be released in 2025, and Rockstar has revealed that it's been busily working on the new title.

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar's parent company Take-Two, said during an investor call: "We're seeking perfection, and when we feel we've optimised creatively, that's the time to release."

Zelnick admitted that it's tricky to find the ideal release date for the new game.

He explained: "There is inherent tension, potentially, between getting something to market and creating perfection - but this company errs on the side of perfection."

Zelnick also suggested that 'Grand Theft Auto 6' will be an even bigger, more ambitious release than the previous 'Grand Theft Auto' game.

He said: "Our sense is that the anticipation [for 'Grand Theft Auto 6'] is much higher - much, much higher.

"On the other hand, you know, 195 million units [of GTA 5 sold] to date is nothing to sneeze at. We stop well short of making predictions about how the title will do, but clearly anticipation is running very, very high."

'Grand Theft Auto V' was released in 2013 and has proven to be a huge hit with consumers, earning $800 million in its first day and $1 billion in its first three days.