Bethesda Softworks is unlikely to give the go-ahead for TV adaptations of ‘Skyrim’ or ‘Starfield’.

The company’s director Todd Howard made the admission despite the success of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Fallout’, which launched last week on the streamer.

Todd was executive producer on the series and it was previously confirmed that events in the show are canon within the ‘Fallout’ universe, with the company boss encouraging writers to change certain elements of the show to avoid clashes with the plot of ‘Fallout 5’.

Despite it being a hit so far with fans, Todd said in a new interview with IGN, Bethesda isn’t looking at adapting games including ‘Skyrim’.

He added: “There’s nothing in the works. Everybody asks about (adaptations of) ‘Elder Scrolls’ and I keep saying no.

“I’ll probably (keep) saying no.”

However, Todd added: “I can’t predict the future.”

He went on to say that he had been turning down offers to adapt ‘Fallout’ for 10 years before Amazon’s version, adding: “Everyone wanted to make a (‘Fallout’) TV show or a movie, and I wasn’t really feeling it.

“You never know if someone’s going to click. But I think (‘Fallout’) really came out of (everyone involved) aligning to do a high-quality job.

“It wasn’t forced. It was kind of a natural relationship and, ‘Hey, this sounds really cool’, as opposed to, ‘We should have a show,’ right?

“It never came from that.

“This has been one of the most enjoyable projects I’ve ever done, and everyone in the studio is over the moon with seeing it this way.”

The ‘Fallout’ show has got rave reviews from critics.

One, from NME, said: “Unlike fellow post-apocalyptic shows ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Fallout’ is a dark comedy that finds laughter in ludicrously terrible situations.”

It added: “Director Jonathan Nolan shows a deft understanding of the source material throughout – peppering each episode with references to Bethesda’s beloved video game series.”