Bethesda Game Studios’ director and executive producer Todd Howard was determined to make the ‘Fallout’ TV show canon to the company’s games.

The new Amazon Prime show is set in Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic survival franchise - which the studio has helmed since 2008’s ‘Fallout 3’ - and Todd has now emphasised the company wanted to make the programme canon to its gaming series because they felt like it would be “the kind of show [fans would] want to watch”.

Speaking to IGN, he said: “Well, it definitely is harder to do, right?

“We just felt, as fans of ‘Fallout’, that would be the kind of show we'd want to watch and the things where we think the world of ‘Fallout ‘is going in the future.”

The show is overseen by ‘West World’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ collaborator Jonathan Nolan - the brother of the Oscar-winning ‘Oppenheimer’ director - who emphasised the team didn’t want to separate their project from the source material, compared to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) more liberal approach to its comic book origins.

He explained: “I think from our end, we had seen the care with which Todd and the team at Bethesda had made sure that all of these games connect together, unlike the MCU or when I worked on Batman, where you have so many different stories, and long, long ago they abandoned any attempt to connect them all together.

“Everyone who worked on ‘Fallout’, all the games, were so respectful and so careful to keep this consistent universe. If we'd gone a different direction, the show would be the only thing that doesn't fit with that universe.”