‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ publisher Take-Two Interactive has promised Rockstar Games is trying to create “an experience that no one has seen before”.

The eagerly-awaited title, which is being developed by Rockstar, was recently confirmed to be releasing in Fall 2025 by the studio’s parent company Take-Two, and the publisher’s CEO Strauss Zelnick has revealed the game will be the business’ most ambitious project yet.

During an appearance on CNBC where he was asked if the amount of bugs in a game is a good indicator for a title’s progress, he said: “In the case of an extraordinary title, for which there are extraordinary expectations, it's not really about bugs. It's about creating an experience that no one has seen before, and Rockstar Games seeks perfection. Perfection is indeed hard to measure.”

Zelnick was then quizzed on how confident he was Rockstar would meet the release window given the gaming industry’s current financial difficulties, to which he admitted although there was “slippage” in the business, he was “highly confident” the studio could deliver the product in time for the Fall 2025 launch date.

He explained: “There is slippage in the industry and we're not immune from that. However we narrowed the timing because we are highly confident in that timing.”