Florence Pugh thinks her relationship with Zach Braff "bugs people".

The 'Little Women' star has been dating the actor - who is 21 years her senior - for a while now and she doesn't understand the obsession with their romance.

Speaking about people's reaction to her relationship with the actor, she explained: "I think it bugs people that it’s not who they expected. But it’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!"

Florence and Zach have received much criticism on social media because of their relationship.

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, she added: "It’s so weird to me to go on to someone’s page and s*** on it. That’s so not my nature - to go and bully for the sake of bullying. It’s such an odd thing that we’ve become OK with in the past 10 years of social media. The thing is, people want Instagram to be a nicer place, they want to see nice things. They want to be inspired and they want to be happy. I don’t mind you not liking me, that’s absolutely fine. In which case, don’t follow me."

Florence had previously spoken out against criticism of her romance, when she said she’s tired of the idea that she’s "old enough to be an adult", but isn’t old enough to decide what’s best for her own love life.

She said: "I’ve always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work and support my work and pay for tickets and I’m old enough to be an adult and pay taxes but I’m not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with. Once again making a young woman feel like s*** for no reason ... I think I did feel s**t for a while about admitting that.

"Then I thought how ridiculous is that? I’m 24 and I can’t choose who I love. People just want to have a say on who you go out with, where you go for lunch. For me, I’ve always found that part of this life, even when I grew up watching actresses, I’ve always found that weird how people have a say over your private life."