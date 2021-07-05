Doom Eternal's Invasion Mode has been cancelled.

‘Doom Eternal’s Invasion Mode was a planned free, post-launch mode that would have involved players entering other people’s playthroughs and controlling their enemies but developer id Software has now revealed that it has been axed.

id Software explained in a blog post: “As many are aware, we intended to release a free Invasion Mode update for the game; however, the unforeseen consequences of the pandemic and remote working impacted the progress of development for this addition.”

Instead, the developer will be making a “new single-player horde mode”.

The post added: “We have decided to redirect our focus from Invasion Mode to creating a totally new single-player horde mode. We’re confident this horde mode will offer you more of the diversity and challenge you’re looking for in the game.”