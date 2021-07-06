Ed Sheeran received a call from the government during a podcast.

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker was filming with 'Harry Potter' stars Oliver and James Phelps for their Normal not Normal podcast when he had to step away after receiving an urgent call.

He had kept filming for a brief moment after he received the call and could be heard saying, "Wait, wait, wait. Government, government."

Ed was joined by his manager Stuart Camp on the call, who joked that it was "like being called by your teacher" when Ed eventually returned. He revealed he had been called to check if he was quarantining after recently returning to the UK from the United States, where he had been busy promoting his new single after taking a couple of years off.

James joked: "I just had visions of when you're hiding at your mate's house and your mum calls to ask if you're on your own."

Ed had previously revealed his idea of a "perfect evening" is being in bed by 8.30pm.

The singer - who has 10-month-old daughter, Lyra, with wife Cherry Seaborn - said: "The other night my wife was in LA and we had a Mexican takeaway and were in bed at 8.30pm. It was like the perfect evening.

"My work now is very structured. I work 9 to 5. I go into work at 9am and finish at 5pm, no matter what. Some producers work mad hours and I say to them, ‘If you don’t show up at 9am or between 9am and 10am, I am off’. We are either working or not working. I wanted to be present then after six months, I wanted to get structure in. It was really wholesome."