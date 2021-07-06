Atari has announced a move towards premium games for PC and consoles.

The company's board of directors has signed off on a fresh approach which reducing its focus on mobile and free-to-play games.

In a statement, the studio's CEO Wade J. Rosen said: "Our intent with any gaming experience is to provide accessible and joyful moments of meaningful play.

"That's the core of Atari and what binds our history with our future.

"To that end, we feel that premium gaming is better representative of this type of gaming experience and the Atari DNA."

While the gaming giant said "the competitive and marketing environment is weighing on the free-to-play business model", they confirmed plans to still operate successful F2P games with a continuing user base.

Rosen added: "Despite this new focus on premium gaming, we remain committed to growing and expanding our successful free-to-play games that we have in the market."

However, this means the likes of of 'RollerCoaster Tycoon Stories', 'Crystal Castles', 'Castles & Catapults', 'Ninja Golf' and 'Atari Combat: Tank Fury' will be discontinued or sold.