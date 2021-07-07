TikTok was hit by "some issues" on Tuesday (06.07.21).

Users on the video sharing app were dealing with a number of problems, including the algorithm showing clips that wouldn't normally be displayed, while others were getting logged out without any notice.

Meanwhile, some of the platform's biggest users - including Carli D'amelio - were left with zero followers and likes.

TikTok's support team later tweeted: "The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address.

"Thank you for your patience!"

Five hours later they confirmed they had dealt with the issues and "normal" service should be resuming.

They added: "Annnnnd we're back! Your app experience should be returning to normal. Thanks for bearing with us, everyone (sic)"