Karen Gillan is surprised by her own success.

The 33-year-old actress has starred in numerous blockbuster movies, including 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Avengers: Endgame', and Karen admits she's already surpassed her own career expectations.

She explained: "I didn’t anticipate this life at all - I did not even think it was an option.

"It just didn’t seem like something I would ever get to do. And here I am, in many an action movie!"

Karen revealed that people are often surprised by how much they enjoy her movies.

She told Variety: "It’s funny - I’ve done several films where people use the word ‘actually’ when they’re describing how good it is. They’ll be like, ‘It’s actually really great!’"

Karen - who previously played Amy Pond in the iconic sci-fi series 'Doctor Who' - thinks it's been relatively easy for her to play comedic roles in blockbuster movies.

The actress explained that she grew up watching American TV while living in Scotland and so she hasn't had too many problems making the transition.

She said: "I think that’s just a natural instinct. I grew up watching a lot of American comedy and that’s ingrained in me."

Karen was born and raised in Scotland, but has since moved to the US for the sake of her career.

And the actress previously admitted to missing her homeland's unique food and distinctive sense of humour.

She shared: "The thing I miss most about Scotland has to be the chippy sauce.

"But also my family and all the people here and the sense of humour.

"I feel that we have a very specific sense of humour in the face of adversity."

Karen also confessed to being "delusional" about her acting abilities earlier in her career.

She said: "I was delusional about my own acting abilities. When I was acting, I was really confident that I was good at it. I had suffered so many rejections, but it's like it has never phased me.

"Then I had an awakening when I realised I wasn't as good as I thought I was - I watched myself in something and thought, 'Oh my God, this is terrible, I need to get back to work on this and figure out how this is done.'"