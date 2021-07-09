Square is making a hardware wallet for Bitcoin.

The digital payments company's CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey has confirmed the firm has decided to build a wallet, which allows users to store digital assets on their computer or smartphone.

Sharing a tweet from Jesse Dorogusker - Square's hardware lead - Dorsey simply said: "We're doing it #Bitcoin".

In his original post, Dorogusker wrote: "We have decided to build a hardware wallet and service to make bitcoin custody more mainstream.

"We'll continue to ask and answer questions in the open.

"This community's response to our threat about this project has been awesome - encouraging, generous, collaborative, & inspiring. (sic)"

Last month, Dorsey opened up on the possibility of creating the wallet for Bitcoin during the Bitcoin 2021 conference.

He explained that were the company to proceed with the project, he would "make it completely in the open, from all of our software to all of our hardware design", and open-sourced.