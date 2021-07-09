Tencent plans to introduce facial recognition technology to stop children playing video games between 22:00 and 08:00.

The Chinese gaming giant has launched a so-called midnight-patrol policy, which should help to stop "tricks" circumventing the government's gaming regulations.

Under the government-backed curfew, gamers are forced to register with their official IDs. However, it's been reported that kids have been using adults' IDs in order to play their favourite video games after hours.

But now, Tencent - which has been testing the technology since 2018 - has launched a new approach that will cover more than 60 games from the Chinese firm.

A significant number of Tencent's gaming titles are designed for mobile platforms, with the concept being far more popular in China than in Western countries.

Earlier this year, Tencent reported a 26 percent surge in quarterly sales, with the company's gaming business helping to fuel some of its recent success.

Reflecting on the impressive sales figures, Tencent’s chief executive Ma Huateng said at the time: "We extended our leading position in the consumer internet space with enriched content and innovations across our products, while making notable progress in international expansion, starting with games."