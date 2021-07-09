Miley Cyrus learned to appreciate time with her family during her coronavirus quarantine.

The 28-year-old pop superstar spent a large chunk of the COVID-19 lockdown with her family at their home in Tennessee and she was grateful to be able to enjoy a meal with her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, and take some time away from the crazy world that is the music business.

In an interview with the US version of OK! magazine, she said: "I've started to take pleasure in the smaller things that I kind of took for granted before the lockdowns, social distancing and isolation. I forgot what an honour it is to have dinner with my family and my dad wanting to say grace and for us to be holding hands. That's something I would have rolled my eyes at and been like, 'Can't we just sit down and eat?' And now it's like, I didn't get to have this for a year, and I missed it so much."

Miley - who has four siblings, including fellow singer, sister Noah - readily admits there were many things she missed in 2020, and one thing was the normal human interactions that were taken away by the need to wear masks in public to stop the spread of the potentially deadly respiratory illness.

She said: "The littlest thing that I miss the most is being able to smile at somebody and say like, 'How are you doing?' with a big smile on your face and them feeling like you care and just connecting."

The 'Midnight Sky' singer previously accepted that her experience of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown couldn't compare to many people because she had the security of having wealth and being able to spend her time with her family.

She said: "My experience is so rare, it almost doesn't feel right to talk about. This isn't COVID-19, what I'm experiencing. My life has been pushed pause on, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like. I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and [I am] financially stable, and that's just not the story for a lot of people."