Microsoft is giving its employees a $1,500 pandemic bonus.

The tech giant is set to hand out bonuses to all staff below corporate vice president level providing they started working for the company on or before March 31 this year.

As reported by The Verge, the gesture is being made to employees both in the US and internationally, as well as part-time workers and those who are on hourly rates.

A spokesperson added to CNET: "As a symbol of our appreciation for coming together as One Microsoft during a uniquely challenging year, we are proud to recognise our employees with a one-time monetary gift."

The firm has 175,508 employees around the world.

The move followers Facebook giving staff $1,000 last year to help with remote working, while Twitter has confirmed plans to reimburse its workers for home office set-up costs, as well as extra day care costs for parents.