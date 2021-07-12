Jennifer Lopez says things started "falling into place" once she discovered she could be happy on her own.

The 51-year-old singer and sports star Alex Rodriguez ended their engagement in April before she rekindled her romance with former fiance Ben Affleck in May and Jennifer said she needed to spend some time alone to be truly happy.

During an interview with Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden about her new Rauw Alejandro collaboration 'Cambia El Paso', Jennifer said: "Once I discovered that, things [happened]. Things happen that you don't expect to ever happen. Once you get to the point where you're like, 'This is not right for me, or this doesn't feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me.' Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place. I think that's how you should process this moment that I feel again."

Jennifer also admitted that her personal life often spills over into her art.

She said: "It always shows up in the music. Sometimes you have to change direction, even though that might be painful or it might seem weird to other people. It's really just about who you are and what feels right to you, and that's what it's about."

And Jennifer insisted that she is always trying to "grow and evolve and become more fully myself and true to myself".

She added: "My mission has always been to kind of put love into the world, love and beauty and art. And that has always been my thing, and music and movies and all the things and how it manifests itself. But at the end of the day ... I think when you do watch artists and you're lucky enough as I am to be able to continue to do what you love for so long, you watch a life. You watch a life unfold in front of you and you watch a person really find their way."