Chris Martin swears by meditation and naps.

The 44-year-old Coldplay frontman claims he barely sleeps at night but makes sure to take naps during the day, which he was advised to do by MMA fighter Conor McGregor's trainer.

Speaking to Rob Brydon on his 'Brydon &' podcast, Chris said: "I don’t sleep very much in the nighttime. I meditate and also I occasionally take a nap. I was encouraged on that by kickboxer Conor McGregor’s trainer.

"After we played in Dublin last time, I went to train in a gym and he said the key to life is making yourself lie down for 15 minutes and close your eyes in the afternoon."

And Chris revealed he has given up dairy for the sake of his health.

He said: “I don’t f*** with dairy any more. What’s funny when you’re trying to stay really healthy, there’s still a voice inside you that says, ‘Yeah, but . . .’

“And my ‘Yeah, but’ voice is about [dairy] because I grew up in Devon, where you basically washed in it.

“So there’s still a part of me that – despite my body feeling better, and I’m singing better – I would throw it all away for four Weetabix and double cream. And I will have to do that at some point.

“When we first went to America I was wondering why we were getting sick all the time and was wondering it while holding 12 strawberry milkshakes.

“I did milk a goat the other day, but I didn’t partake.”

Meanwhile, Rob posted about the podcast on Twitter, writing: "I was very excited to record this interview, as not only is he an incredibly talented musician, he also does a wonderful Barry Gibb impression. This week I am joined by the one and only Chris Martin from @Coldplay."