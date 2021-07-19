PlayStation 5's Activity Cards feature uses completion time estimates based on real player data, according to 'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart' director Mike Daly.

The feature appears on the PS5's home menu and lists in-game tasks with an estimate of how long it should take gamers to complete the missions.

It was previously thought that they were gleaned from game developers' predictions but Insomniac Games developer Daly has explained otherwise.

He told Axios: "They’re derived from an estimate set by developers that are then compared to other players’ average completion times for the task pulled by the online PlayStation Network — and then further personalized with a check of the player’s pace playing the game."

Daly also explained how he has worked on the latest installment of 'Ratchet & Clank' by making a game that is easy for all players to complete, rather than developing a title that is difficult for those new to the series.

He said: "We have sort of shed this conventional wisdom that games kind of need to be a hardass in order for you to get satisfaction out of it."