Mark Hoppus is responding to chemotherapy.

The Blink-182 star is currently battling an aggressive form of lymphoma, but revealed on Monday (19.07.21) there is some hope for him as his body has been reacting positively to his first rounds of treatment.

He wrote in a post on Twitter: “Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news.

“I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting… (sic)”

The good news comes after Mark revealed more details about his health battle over the weekend, including that his cancer is already stage four.

In a Twitch Q&A with Chilean fans, he said: “[I have] diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

“My classification is stage IV-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four parts of my body. I don’t know how exactly they determine the four part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m stage IV, which I think is the highest that it goes.

“So, I’m stage IV-A … The cancer isn’t bone-related, it’s blood-related. My blood’s trying to kill me.”

The ‘What’s My Age Again’ rocker also said at the time he has found the side effects tough.

He added: “The first chemo, I felt like I was a zombie that fell onto an electric fence and was just being shocked.

“The second round of chemo, I just felt very weak and tired. Really just like the worst flu ever. The third round of chemo, I started retching. Nauseous and that whole thing.”

The 49-year-old rocker has lost his hair as a result of his treatment but he’s managed to see the funny side.

He said: “I want to get the absolute worst toupee, so that it’s obviously not my hair, and just walk around and see how people look at me.”