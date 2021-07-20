Shailene Woodley isn't planning her wedding yet.

The 'Big Little Lies' actress and NFL star Aaron Rodgers confirmed in February they had secretly got engaged but the 29-year-old star insisted they aren't rushing into getting married so haven't set a date yet.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "There's no wedding planning happening. There's no rush. We've got no rush."

Shailene can next be seen in Netflix romance 'Last Letter From Your Lover' - which is set in the 1960s and sees her character Jennifer embroiled in a love triangle with husband Laurence (Joe Alwyn) and her admirer Anthony (Callum Turner) - and she jumped at the chance to work with director Augustine Frizzell on a project that appealed to her love of "love".

She said: "I love love and I love Augustine. I had met Augustine a few months prior to reading the script and I really just fell in love with her entire being and what she was about and the way she saw the world and I thought she was just a really groovy, unique chick in this industry.

"I got sent the script, because she was involved, and fell in love with the storyline and fell in love with specifically the two characters of Anthony and Jennifer because there's such a deep intrinsic connection between the two of them, and it seems like life wanted them to stay apart.

"That's how I got hooked."

The 'Divergent' actress recently explained she and Aaron initially kept their romance out of the spotlight, but chose to confirm their engagement because they didn’t want someone else to do it for them.

She said: “When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it before we did. And we didn’t do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.’ ”