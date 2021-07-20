Bridget Moynahan has been spotted on the set of the 'Sex and the City' reboot.

The 50-year-old actress portrayed Mr. Big's (Chris Noth) second wife, Natasha Naginsky, on the original HBO series, and content creator Gregory Littley has shared a clip of Bridget apparently shooting 'And Just Like That...' on location in Soho, New York City.

The 'Blue Bloods' star could be seen getting out of a car and walking into a building in the clip.

Bridget appeared in seven episodes of the hit show between 1999 and 2000.

In her final episode, Natasha discovers that Big had an affair with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

During a confrontation with Carrie, she served the line: “I’m sorry that we ever got married. I’m sorry he cheated on me with you and I’m sorry I tried to ignore it for as long as I did.”

HBO Max is yet to comment on the footage and whether Bridget will be in the revival.

The sighting comes after three new additions were added to the cast.

Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman will be joining original stars Sarah, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis for the new series.

Sarita will play Seema Patel, "a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker", Nicole will portray Lisa Tood Wexley, "a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian" and Karen will play Dr. Nya Wallace, "a brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor".

It is not yet known how the women will fit into the lives of main characters Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) and Charlotte York (Davis) but the show's executive producer Michael Patrick King welcomed them to the cast.

He said: "Everyone at 'And Just Like That...' is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the 'Sex and the City' family.

"Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell."

Kim Cattrall will not be starring in the revival series as Samantha Jones and HBO Max have said her absence will reflect the "actual stages of life" that often sees friends part ways.

The streamer's chief content officer Casey Bloys said: "They’re not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s. It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s.

"In real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life … They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50."