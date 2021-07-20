Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt went to “premarital counselling” with Chris Pratt before they tied the knot in 2019.

The 31-year-old author has revealed she and the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star had to go to couples therapy before they got married two years ago, and while they were dubious about it at first, Katherine now thinks it was the “most amazing thing” they could have done for their marriage.

She said: "Before we got married in the Catholic Church, you have to do premarital counselling before you get married. And I was like, 'Oh my God, what is that going to be like?'

“[But it was the] most amazing thing. I know not everybody does [it], of course, because ... if they don't tell you you have to do it then why would you?"

And after finding their trip to counselling so helpful to their marriage, Katherine and Chris have now made it a regular practice.

She added: “[It’s such a] helpful thing to be able to have in our relationship of having that guidance. [We] talk about things that couples of 10 or 15 years still don't like to talk about with one another.

“Being prompted to talk about those things is also a really helpful thing to do early on. That I think helps us.

“And of course, there are days where it doesn't happen, and then we make sure we connect in a different way. I also just remember growing up and watching my parents always be each other's biggest support system and biggest cheerleaders, and that was always something that I wanted with who I envisioned somebody that I marry; always wanting to have that same support system and that same dynamic."

And Katherine – who has 11-month-old daughter Lyla with Chris – has vowed to always make sure the 42-year-old actor feels “loved and cared for”.

She told the ‘Meaning Full Living’ podcast: "I want him to be - to always feel loved and cared for, and supported, and like I'm his biggest cheerleader. And to feel that from him as well. We always are on that same page of wanting that for one another. And always putting our relationship first and our family first is super important to us."