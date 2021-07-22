Ronnie Wood is taking part in a new campaign to support African conservation.

The 74-year-old Rolling Stones rocker and artist has handpainted two life-size lion sculptures, which will go on display around the world as part of a new initiative to highlight the threats currently facing lions and to raise vital funds to support community conservation and livelihoods impacted by COVID-19 across Africa.

Ronnie said: "As one of Tusk's longest standing supporters I couldn't be more humbled and excited to be part of the Tusk Lion Trail 2021. Raising awareness and educating people about the impact of humans on our beautiful natural world and more specifically about threats posed to Africa’s endangered lion population is very close to my heart.

"Channeling creativity via art is a big part of my life and painting two lion sculptures for the Tusk Lion Trail is something I have very much enjoyed doing over the last couple of months. I am very much looking forward to seeing the pride on the streets across the world in August."

The Tusk Lion Trail will feature 45 life sized lion sculptures, which will appear in iconic locations worldwide from August 10.

Two main lion prides will stalk the streets of London and the Hamptons, New York, while smaller prides and coalitions will pop up in major cities around the world.

Other artists and designers - who have designed their own unique lion as part of the initiative - include Ian Davenport, Gavin Turk and David Mach, along with wildlife photographer David Yarrow, All Blacks rugby legend Richie McCaw, American fashion designer Donna Karan, and actors Deborra-Lee Furness and Noel Fielding.

Each lion sculpture has been supported by a Tusk partner or supporter.

Following the interactive sculpture exhibition, the unique works of art that have been displayed across the UK will then be auctioned in London by global auction house Bonhams, on November 9.

The US lion sculptures will be auctioned at an event held in conjunction with ACCF at The Wölffer Estate in The Hamptons, on August 27.

More information about the event can be found at www.tuskliontrail.com.