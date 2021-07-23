Twitter has seen a strong growth in daily users after coronavirus lockdown.

The social networking site has revealed a jump of 11% for the second quarter of 2021, showing a growth even as a lot of countries are opening up after pandemic restrictions.

This week, Twitter revealed that daily users who can see adds grew to 206 million, which the company attributed to both improvements with its products, and people's interest in current events.

The firm also saw a 74% rise in quarterly revenue up to $1.19 billion.

In a statement, the company said: "With the onset of the second wave of COVID-19 in India, Twitter emerged as a real-time lifeline as people turned to the service seeking and offering help to secure life-saving facilities, medicines, food and credible information."

Despite the grown, Twitter's chief financial officer Ned Segal told analysts it's "too early" to know how this will be affected by reopenings, particularly as the site's US daily active users fell by one million to 37 million from the first to second quarter.