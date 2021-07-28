Microsoft Flight Simulator has landed on Xbox Game Pass.

The innovative design allows gamers to live out their flying fantasies through their consoles,

The ambitious flight simulator provides users with a life-like experience of flying a plane from the comfort of a simulator and it's now available on Xbox Series X and Series S.

Due to the cutting-edge nature of the technology, gamers will need to make plenty of room for the innovation as it requires almost 100GB.

Despite this, the technology is thought to be something of a landmark moment for the gaming industry and developers have already hinted that fans could even get the chance to fly a virtual helicopter in 2022.

Meanwhile, Phil Spencer previously revealed he thinks of the Xbox as being part of an "ecosystem".

The executive vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft believes that approaching the Xbox as being more than just a console is beneficial for gamers.

He explained: "We think about Xbox more as an ecosystem, as a platform, across many screens. And that can be confusing because it's different, and it's beholden on us to explain what this means and why it's good for a player.

"It can't just be good for us; it's also got to be good for players. So that's worked for us to continue to do. So on the external side, I think there's still a journey for us."