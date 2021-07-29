Oculus is recalling their foam facial interface on their Quest 2 headset due to skin irritation complaints.

The Facebook-owned brand has insisted a "very small percentage" of users had reacted to the material and they are now giving them the opportunity to get a new pad made of silicone.

What's more, they are halting sales of the Quest 2 and from August 24, a new headset will be available with more internal storage at no extra cost.

Facebook's VR and AR teams head Andrew Bosworth said: "While the rate of reports is small and the majority of reported cases are minor, we're committed to ensuring our products are safe and comfortable for everyone who uses them."

Bosworth tweeted on Tuesday (27.07.21): "Starting today, we’re introducing a new silicone cover for all Quest 2 customers globally."