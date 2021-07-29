Samsung won't be releasing a new Galaxy Note with their next generation of smartphones.

The tech giant's president, TM Roh, revealed in a blog post that “Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, [Samsung] will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices."

What's more, replacing the Note's S Pen stylus is the all-new "S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones”.

Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 3 plans showed a slot for the S Pen to the back of the device.

However, in a statement issued to The Independent, Samsung said: “We will not be commenting on rumour or speculation at this time. We will share more details on our future portfolio at Galaxy Unpacked on 11 August."

Meanwhile, last month Samsung was at the top of the global smartphone sales market.

A report from analyst Gartner revealed that the South Korean firm held more than 20 per cent of the market with over 76 million phones sold in the first quarter of 2021.

Apple had the second-highest figures with 15.5 per cent with sales figures of over 58 million. The top five was completed by Chinese companies Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo with sales of 48.9 million, 38.7 million and 38.3 million respectively.

Samsung's wide range of phones were credited with securing the top spot by Gartner - who praised their cheaper devices and flagship 5G gadgets.

Overall, global smartphone sales grew by 26 per cent during the first three months of the year.

Gartner senior research director Anshul Gupta said: "The improvement in consumer outlook, sustained learning and working from home, along with pent-up demand from 2020 boosted sales of smartphones in the first quarter.

"However, one cannot ignore that the base for comparison is also lower in 2020, than it was in 2019. This explains the double-digit growth."

The figures were a significant increase on 2020 and Gupta suggested that the world opening up following the coronavirus pandemic was a key factor.

