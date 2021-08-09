Spencer Pratt has claimed Justin 'Bobby' Brescia tried to "give [coronavirus] to everyone" on 'The Hills: New Beginnings'.

The 37-year-old reality star was suspicious of his co-star's behaviour before he found out he'd been in contact with someone who had Covid-19 and he believes he and wife Heidi Pratt were the only cast members to escape contracting the virus.

He told The Manual: "Justin Bobby definitely got COVID. He was trying to give it to everyone, like, hugging me. I should’ve known — he was dressed in snow clothes out of the blue and acting weird.

"A girl had just called him that day and said she got COVID, and Brody [Jenner] was also with that same girl.

"The show got shut down because of [Brescia]. I’m not even gonna name everybody [who got COVID], but let’s just say that I think Heidi and I were the only ones who didn’t get it."

Spencer - who has three-year-old son Gunner with Heidi - admitted he's enjoyed "social distancing" and it made his frequent trips to Erewhon Market much more pleasurable.

He said: "I’d go to Erewhon every day. I was running through the aisles, no one was there. I love the idea of social distancing. I enjoy people not wanting to be six feet near me!

" In the morning, I’d rotate between two breakfast burritos: either a steak one with over-easy eggs or a bacon one with avocado. I always ask them to make it custom. I’d also get an iced matcha latte with raw almond milk—never basic almond milk.

"Then I would go home and spend time in the backyard with [my son] Gunner. I’d come back here for lunch—the combo plates change every day, but it was a lot of pot pies, obviously...

"We’d have Erewhon for dinner, too. I tried to kick the pot pies, but addictions are addictions. I had two the other night."

And he admitted his obsession with the pies saw his weight bal'oon.

He said: "I eat all my meals [at Erewhon], but I’m not healthy. They only have [chicken pot pie] because of me. It used to be a special, then I would request one every day, and it got so annoying, they added it to the menu. They’re the best chicken pot pies ever; I’m not even a chicken pot pie guy.

"Then I felt obligated to eat them because they were making so many. It was dark. That was real.

"The only way that I can stay in shape is if I do jujitsu. At my age, with my metabolism, I need to get beat up on a daily basis to burn all those calories.

"I couldn’t see any jujitsu guys, so I gained, like, 50 pounds. I felt so relatable!"