Matt Willis says the COVID-19 pandemic left him worried for his career.

The 38-year-old actor admitted that lockdown restrictions and the closure of live events left him in fear for the future as "90 per cent of my work is in front of a crowd".

He told Metro.co.uk's Back to the Stage series: "I’d been renting a music studio in Watford for the last few years, that was the place where I would go and write songs and be creative. When Busted took a break I went back to drama school, and when the first lockdown happened suddenly that was taken away as well.

"Then everything I had lined up was either postponed or fell through, or postponed and then cancelled. Everything felt out of reach.

"I found it really tough at times to figure out what I should be doing. What happens if I can’t do these things? 90 per cent of my work is in front of a crowd so I was starting to worry."

Matt also revealed he has stopped watching the news as it leaves him feeling helpless but he urged everyone to "do as we're told" in order to move forward from the pandemic.

He explained: "I stopped watching the news about three months ago. When I get too involved in something…I’m not gonna do anything, I’m not a politician, I’m not a doctor. All I do is get angry and I’m like what’s the point?

"If there’s something worth fighting I will be alongside everyone else, but when it comes to [COVID-19] I know nothing. I listen to things and I was just getting more and more conflicting information, I didn’t know what to do, so I relinquished that power.

"I don’t think there’s any hidden awful agenda or conspiracy theory. We’re all trying to do the best job we can, and if that means we have to do as we’re told for a while I’m gonna do as I’m f****** told."