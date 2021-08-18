Julie Bowen has played down reports that she rescued a hiker who had fainted.

The 'Modern Family' star hit the headlines earlier this month when she and her sister Annie Luetkemeyer came to the aid of Minnie John, who fainted and cracked her head open in Utah's Arches National Park.

Julie guest-hosted 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Tuesday (17.08.21) and admitted that it was her sister, an infectious disease specialist from the University of California, who was doing all the work to help John out.

The 51-year-old actress said: "She goes Meredith Grey [from 'Grey's Anatomy'] right away, applying pressure, doing doctor stuff.

"And I brought my professional expertise to the table by yelling things I'd heard on episodes of 'ER'."

Julie explained that she was joined on her hiking trip by her three sons – Oliver, 14, and twins John and Gus, 11, who she shares with former husband Scott Phillips – and says that her eldest, who is "obsessed with knives", helped her sister cut some bandages.

She said: "So just to recap, everyone helped me save this woman. My sister, my twins, my knife-y son. And I – did nothing."

Julie also showed the news coverage about her helping John, including one report that suggested she should have a role in the next Marvel film.

The 'Happy Gilmore' star joked: "My superpower is having a sister who went to med school."

Despite not doing much to help, Julie explained that John was able to tell who she was.

Julie said: "Look, I know this isn't the point here, but believe me, getting recognised by somebody who has sustained a serious head injury – is extremely flattering."