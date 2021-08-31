'LEGO Star Wars Battles' is set to land on Apple Arcade soon.

Warner Bros. Games, The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm have all joined forces to create the new action strategy game and it'll soon be available on Apple's popular game subscription service.

Speaking about the new title, Jason Avent, the studio head at TT Games Brighton, said: "Our team has been working to bring mobile players a new and wholly original 'LEGO Star Wars' experience, exclusively on Apple Arcade.

"'LEGO Star Wars Battles' blends real-time multiplayer matches, striking visuals and the charm of 'LEGO Star Wars' in fun, fast-paced gameplay."

The strategy game is set to feature a host of characters from the 'Star Wars' franchise, including 'The Clone Wars', and 'Rogue One'.

And as gamers progress through 'LEGO Star Wars Battles' they'll be able to unlock different arenas based on familiar 'Star Wars' locales, such as Scarif, Naboo, Hoth, Endor and Geonosis.

The new title will be available exclusively on Apple Arcade for a monthly subscription of £4.99, with a one-month free trial.

'LEGO Star Wars Battles' is playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.