Jenny Frost was rushed to hospital after smashing her head on a rock.

The Atomic Kitten star suffered a deep cut on her forehead and required stitches after slipping and banging her head while friends were visiting her in Ibiza.

Alongside a photo of her injury, she wrote on Instagram: "So on the last day of August & the last day of my besties being here - thought I’d go out with a bang!!! Against a rock.

"Was just a silly fall but when I put my hands out to stop myself - I didn’t see the massive rock in between my hands (it was pitch black & literally the only rock within a mile radius).

"Feeling very grateful that its not worse! We are the lucky ones. (sic)"

Jenny, AGE, lives in Ibiza with her husband Vicente Juan Spiteri and their twin daughters Blake and Nico, while her son Caspar from a previous relationship also lives with them.

She recently opened up about life in their villa, and admitted while there are challenges, she is happy with their arrangement.

She said: “Nowadays I'm enjoying the freedom to pick and choose what I want to do.

“It's not ideal for work, living on an island, but the huge compensation is it's a wonderful place to bring up the children, and I do travel back to the UK for commitments. I have some presenting gigs in the pipeline.

“I feel the children's childhood is precious and I want to enjoy that and be there for them and my husband. So it's all about getting a balance and working when I can.”

Earlier this year, Jenny received a last minute call from former Atomic Kitten bandmates LIz McClarnon and Natasha Hamilton as they headed into the studio to re-recorded their hit 'Whole Again' with a Gareth Southgate twists in time for Euro 2020.

She revealed: "I had a hangover and I was on the beach and I was like 'what?'.

"I seriously went into the studio and I was like 'I'm really sorry, I'm covered in sand' and they were like 'Can you take your shoes off?'"