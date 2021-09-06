Cheryl is "at a loss for words" over the death of Sarah Harding.

The 'Fight for This Love' hitmaker has paid tribute to her Girls Aloud bandmate after she lost her battle with cancer on Sunday (05.09.21) aged just 39 and admitted that although she knew her friend wasn't going to survive, she still wasn't ready to lose her "unique" pal.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Sarah: "Although we knew this day would arrive I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft hearted girl has departed."

And Cheryl has also sent her condolences to Sarah's fans, who she knows will be devastated by her tragic passing.

She continued: "As I try to navigate my way through these painfully strange and horribly unfamiliar waves of disbelief & finality I am experiencing, I wanted to extend my condolences to all of our GA fans.

"We were like an extended family for so long and we know so many of you by name. I wanted to make sure you knew just how much your love and continued support meant to Sarah through her most vulnerable times. She was so grateful and you really lifted her spirits when she needed you most [prayer emoji] I also realize so many will be deeply affected by the circumstances of Sarah’s passing… I am sending you all so much love [broken heart emoji] I love you Sarah… farewell.

"Sarah Nicole Harding forever in our hearts [heart and prayer emojis] (sic)"

Meanwhile, bandmate Kimberley Walsh admitted losing Sarah has left her heartbroken.

Alongside a series of photos of herself and Sarah, she wrote on Instagram: "Beautiful Sarah this hurts so bad. To wake up and know that you are really gone is too much to bear.

"Hearing your infectious chuckle was one of my favourite things in the world.

"Your fire burned so bright and you loved, lived and laughed so hard.

"Sending love and strength to everyone who is grieving today. My heart is broken [broken heart emoji]"

The pair were the final members of the 'Biology' group to pay tribute to Sarah.

Shortly after the news broke, Nadine Coyle took to social media to admit she was "absolutely devastated" following the tragic news.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Sarah: “I am absolutely devastated!! I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!! I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!! (sic)”

And Nicola Roberts told of how she was "absolutely devastated".

Sharing a series of photographs of her and the late star from the day they shot the music video for 2002 mega-hit 'Sound of the Underground', Nicola wrote on Instagram: "I’m absolutely devastated and I can’t accept that this day has come. My heart is aching and all day everything we went through together has raced round my mind.

"Especially this last year since her diagnosis, as hard as the year has been, our new memories are strong in my heart.

"There are so many things to say and at first it felt to personal to put them here and then I remembered that there are so many other people grieving her too."

Nicola added how Sarah "made" the band, and admitted it's "painful and utterly cruel" that she's gone.

She added: "A part of me or us isn’t here anymore and it’s unthinkable and painful and utterly cruel. She would have loved your messages today.

"Electric girl, you made us. You gave it everything and still with a smile.

"A white butterfly flew past my window this morning before I knew, it must have been you."