TikTok has overtaken YouTube for average watch time in both the US and UK for Android users.

According to a new report from data monitoring firm App Annie, the average time per user spent on the respective apps is higher for TIkTok, which suggests high levels of engagement

The company said the video platform has "upended the streaming and social landscape", although YouTube has the top spot for overall time spent - not just per user - with more of an overall userbase.

The report - which doesn't include China, where TikTok is a major player - reveals the app surpassed YouTube in June 2020 and has since maintained that leave.

In the United States, the platforms have traded spots with TikTok taking the lead in April 2021.

App Annie said: "Live-streaming is driving growth in engagement for social apps, which sets them up for consumer spend."