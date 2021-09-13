Motorcycle vibrations can impact on an iPhone's camera performance, Apple has warned.

A new post on Apple's Support forum has revealed that exposing the smartphones to high-amplitude vibrations could degrade the camera system. The firm has recommended against mounting an iPhone on a motorcycle, as the vibrations could be transmitted through the bike's handlebars and chassis.

Apple's explanation reads: "The OIS and closed-loop AF systems in iPhone are designed for durability. However, as is the case with many consumer electronics that include systems like OIS, long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may degrade the performance of these systems and lead to reduced image quality for photos and videos. It is recommended to avoid exposing your iPhone to extended high-amplitude vibrations."

The post also explained how some Apple phones have image stabilisation technology that stops people from taking blurry pictures.

It said: "If you accidentally move a camera when you take a picture, the resulting image can be blurry. To prevent this, some iPhone models have optical image stabilization (OIS).1 OIS lets you take sharp photos even if you accidentally move the camera. With OIS, a gyroscope senses that the camera moved. To reduce image motion, and the resulting blur, the lens moves according to the angle of the gyroscope.

"Additionally, some iPhone models have closed-loop autofocus (AF).2 Closed-loop AF resists the effects of gravity and vibration to preserve sharp focus in stills, videos, and panoramas. With closed-loop AF, on-board magnetic sensors measure gravity and vibration effects and determine the lens position so that the compensating motion can be set accurately."