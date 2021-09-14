Amazon is introducing its latest palm-recognition technology to a concert venue in the United States.

The retailer will be bringing Amazon One to the Red Rocks amphitheatre in Denver - meaning attendees will be able to use their hand as a ticket. The technology will become available at other venues in the coming months.

It is the first time that the tech will be used outside of one of Amazon's stores, where shoppers can pay for food and other goods by swiping their palms.

Concertgoers can sign up to connect their palm to a ticketing account by hovering their hand over a device before the gig - and will only be required to sign up once.

They can then use their palm as a ticket to get into other venues and revellers do not need an Amazon account to use it.

The company has signed a deal with entertainment company AEG - which sells tickets on AEG's site AXS.

AXS boss Bryan Perez revealed that other venues are planning to add the technology in the future but did not say where or how many.

Perez explained that concertgoers can reach their seats faster by using the palm technology rather than holding up their phone to an attendant to scan a bar code with those scanning with their hands entering the venue via a separate lane.

He said: "You don't have to fumble around with your phone. Your hand is always attached to your body."