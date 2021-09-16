Microsoft has revealed that users are now able to delete their passwords from their accounts and instead login using an authenticator app.

The tech giant had made password-free accounts available for business users of its products in March and the system is now being made available to all users.

Microsoft announced that "nearly 100 per cent of our employees" were using the system, which is seen as boosting security, for their corporate accounts.

The firm claims that it is far more secure than using regular passwords that can easily be guessed or stolen.

Microsoft said: "Only you can provide fingerprint authentication or provide the right response on your mobile at the right time."

Professor Alan Woodward, part of the research team investigating passwordless authentication, at the University of Surrey, described the move as "quite a bold step from Microsoft".

He said: "This isn't just logging into PCs, it's logging into online services as well" - including important ones such as cloud storage."

Microsoft has laid out its plans for the move in a series of blog posts.

The company's security vice-president Vasu Jakkal wrote: "Passwords are incredibly inconvenient to create, remember, and manage across all the accounts in our lives.

"We are expected to create complex and unique passwords, remember them, and change them frequently - but nobody likes doing that."