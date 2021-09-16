TikTok is under investigation by The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) over privacy-related issues.

The social media platform are being looked into for their processing of children's personal data, and whether TikTok is in line with EU laws about transferring personal data to other nations around the world.

It is not the first time that the watchdog has investigated a social media giant as they announced they were looking into Instagram's handling of children's personal data.

The Irish DPC confirmed that it was specifically looking into GDPR-related issues and the case could potentially lead to fines of up to four per cent of TikTok's global turnover.

TikTok has previously faced a similar collective legal action in the UK, which was headed by a former children's commissioner.

The second investigation concerns the "transfers by TikTok of personal data to China". The social media firm is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance and has repeatedly faced accusations that it shares data with Chinese companies - with former US president Donald Trump almost banning the platform in the United States.

TikTok has said that privacy was "our highest priority".

It said in a statement: "We've implemented extensive policies and controls to safeguard user data and rely on approved methods for data being transferred from Europe, such as standard contractual clauses. We intend to fully co-operate with the DPC."