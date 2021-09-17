Mark Hoppus has finished his fifth round of chemotherapy.

The 49-year-old musician was diagnosed with stage four diffuse large B-cell lymphoma earlier this year, and on Wednesday (15.09.21) he revealed he feels “grateful” to have made his way through another round of chemotherapy.

Mark also revealed he will undergo another scan later this month, which will give him an update on his condition.

He tweeted: “Today I’m grateful to not be going in for chemotherapy. It’s been three weeks since my last treatment. Normally I’d be going in today. ‘Normally.’ Damn. Getting pumped full of poison every three weeks is my normal.

“On the 29th I get scanned and will know if it worked. (sic)”

The ‘I Miss You’ singer went public with his diagnosis in June, and opened up in a Twitch livestream in July when he said his “blood is trying to kill” him.

He said at the time: "My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it's entered four different parts of my body. I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I'm stage 4-A."

Mark also explained his illness is "the exact form of cancer" his own mother had.

He added: "And she beat it, so I've been able to talk to her and bond with her quite a bit.”

In July, the ‘What's My Age Again?’ hitmaker shared with his followers that he had received a test result showing progress in his chemotherapy treatment.

He tweeted: "Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatments ahead, but it's the best possible news. Just gonna keep fighting... (sic)”