The Co-op partners with Amazon Prime to offer food delivery in the UK.

The supermarket chain has teamed up with the delivery company to enable customers across the UK to do their whole grocery shop online with the option of same-day delivery.

The new partnership was launched in Glasgow and surrounding areas on Thursday (16.09.21) and will be rolled out to other parts of the UK before the end of the year.

Amazon Prime customers will be able to do their food shopping on the Amazon UK website, and will have the option to have their order delivered the same day for free if they spend over £40 on their shop.

The minimum value for an order is £15 and a £3.99 delivery charge applies to all orders below £40.

Co-op group chief executive Steve Murrells said: "The pandemic has accelerated changes in consumer shopping trends and we're driving forward with exciting plans to provide rapid kerb-to-kitchen grocery delivery services.

"We are delighted to be working with Amazon. Its reach and leading technology and innovative approach means greater convenience for people in their communities."

Currently, the Co-op also offers grocery deliveries from autonomous robot vehicles in Milton Keynes and Northampton, and the company is hoping to expand the scheme this year.

The supermarket chain plans to increase the number of robots – which are developed by Starship Technologies – from 200 to 500, and will extend them from Milton Keynes and Northampton to Cambridgeshire and then into northern England.