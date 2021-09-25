Helena Christensen and Norman Reedus' son Mingus has been charged with assault.

Mingus Reedus, 21, was taken into custody in New York City on Friday (24.09.21) night after allegedly punching a 24-year-old woman in the face during the San Gennaro street festival in Manhattan's Little Italy.

He was then charged with misdemeanour assault before being released, according to the New York Daily News.

The publication reports that Mingus did not know the alleged victim but reportedly attacked her after they became embroiled in an argument.

The woman was reportedly treated at NY Downtown Hospital for a laceration beneath her left eye.

Mingus is a model, who has walked the runway for Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

Earlier this year, he made his Vogue cover debut, in a shoot for Vogue Hommes alongside Parker Van Noord, son of the late male model Andre Van Noord.

He also appeared alongside his mother in a Victoria's Secret Mother's Day campaign.

She said in the accompanying video: "What a crazy, beautiful journey it's been... It's the best thing ever … [You] think about life from a completely different perspective."