Samsung and Harvard University are building a memory chip that can mimic the human brain.

Researchers from the tech giant and university have published a new study which details a novel mechanism that could make the chip possible.

In a paper published in Nature Electronics, researchers think they can achieve this by copying the brain's neuronal connection map with the use of a nanoelectrode array.

The researchers suggest once this has been copied, the nap can then be pasted onto a high-density 3D network of solid-state memory.

As reported by Tech Radar, Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology fellow Donhee Ham said: "The vision we present is highly ambitious.

"But working toward such a heroic goal will push the boundaries of machine intelligence, neuroscience, and semiconductor technology."