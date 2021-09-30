PlayStation Studios has bought Fabrik Games to expand its Firesprite team.

The company has expanded its Liverpool-based division - which was formed with Sony Liverpool talent after it was shut down in 2012, and bought by Sony earlier this month - with the addition of the Manchester-based group.

Firesprite boss Graeme Ankers said: "I'm delighted to announce that we will be bringing Fabrik Games and Firesprite together as part of our exciting next step with PlayStation Studios.

"They are a team of passionate and committed developers, led by industry veterans who have worked on many AAA franchises.

"We're looking forward to bolstering our creative talent as we continue on our journey to offer truly unique experiences for PlayStation fans."

There's no news regarding the Firesprite team's first project as part of PlayStation Studios.

However, there is history there as Fabrik was an offshoot of Firesprite tasked with developing indie games, although they ended up collaborating on 'The Persistence'.