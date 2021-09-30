Scott Mitchell is preparing to run the London Marathon in memory of his late wife Dame Barbara Windsor.

The iconic actress passed away in December 2020, at the age of 83, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease, and Scott is now set to run the marathon in support of Alzheimer's Research UK.

Scott - who was made an ambassador of the charity in August - said: "I have been astounded by people's generosity ever since we lost Barbara. I want to repay that kindness by running this incredible course one last time.

"I know it won't be easy, but Barbara will be in my thoughts throughout, as she always is, and she'll push me over that finish line."

Scott hopes his efforts will help to raise awareness for the illness.

He also explained that research represents the "best hope of overcoming dementia".

Scott - who will take part in the race alongside hundreds of other runners supporting Alzheimer's Research UK - explained: "This run is for everyone who has been through a similar journey with their loved-ones.

"Research is our best hope of overcoming dementia and knowing I can play a small part in bringing that day forward by supporting the work of Alzheimer's Research UK means everything to me."

Hilary Evans, the chief executive of Alzheimer's Research UK, explained that Scott is helping to shine a "much-needed spotlight on dementia".

Hilary said: "It is so wonderful that our amazing Ambassador Scott Mitchell has joined our team of runners and is taking on the Virgin Money London Marathon yet again for Alzheimer's Research UK.

"By taking part in this iconic event, he's not only raising vital funds for research in memory of the most remarkable woman, but also helping to shine a much-needed spotlight on dementia and the importance of research to tackle it."

Fans are being encouraged to sponsor Scott via https://www.justgiving.com/damebarbara.